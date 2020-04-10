Formula 1's hopes of holding a world championship this year are still alive in spite of the ongoing coronavirus crisis that has led to the cancellation of nine races already.

The managing director of F1, Ross Brawn, said that the season could start in October.

Brawn revealed that the racing organisation is currently looking at closed-door races as a possible way of starting the season after the current crisis eases. He also mentioned that every possibility is currently being discussed.

F1 must run at least eight races during the season to be classified as a world championship.

Brawn said, "If you wanted a drop-dead point, it would be October. But then there's always the possibility we could run into next year, and that's being explored - could we stray into January to finish the season. It's a very dynamic and volatile situation. We're looking at the logistics of a closed race, how we would get the people there, how we would protect them, how we would make it safe."

Brawn also proposed a very enclosed environment in which teams would come in the venues on charter flights. Then the race organisers would transport them to the circuit while ensuring that everyone is first tested and cleared. In such a manner, Brawn explains, there would be no risk to anyone involved in the events. In that case, the races would be performed in the absence of spectators.

The 65-year-old Brit admitted that racing inside closed doors is not a great idea, but it's comparatively better than conducting no racing at all.

He said that the millions of people who follow F1 are currently sitting in their homes. In such a scenario, if the 2020-21 season could be started, it would entertain people amidst this crisis.

According to BBC, An F1 spokesman said that Brawn suggests October as the possible starting date for this season that will contain only eight races. They are hoping that the season could be finished before the year-end.

To make it possible to include 19 races into the already disrupted calendar, the season should start in July and must run until January 2021.

This year's Monaco Grand Prix has already been permanently cancelled, while the other eight races that have been called off are only postponed. There are still hopes of rescheduling them later when the emergency is lifted.