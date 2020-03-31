Serie A authorities will reportedly discuss the potential cancellation of the ongoing Italian domestic football season, in light of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Damiano Tommasi, head of the AIC (Italian Players' Association), said that the 2019-20 season might be concluded early amidst growing coronavirus pandemic fears.

No game has been played in Serie A since March 9. Some of the teams have about 13 games left in the league, in addition to the matches remaining in the Coppa Italia and European competitions.

The 45-year old former Roma player also confirmed over the weekend that the designated video conference between the sporting leaders of Italy might unanimously call for an end to the campaign.

Tommasi said, "There's concern that the season will end here. It's, therefore, necessary to tackle the problem of ending the season from a sporting point of view and a contractual one."

According to old reports, three routes were considered to finish the current campaign. One of those routes was the organisation of a playoff system that would eventually determine the league champions, relegation spaces, as well as the European qualifiers. But given the current scenario, that isn't a viable option.

The other two considerations are naming the current leaders, Juventus, as Serie A winners or not declaring a winner at all. Before the league was halted, Juve led Lazio by just a point while the difference between the 14th and 15th spots, which is the relegation zone, was merely three points.

Recently, the title defenders agreed to a four-month wage cut with their players, amounting to £81 million. Tommasi further said that the AIC would help in creating more savings amidst the crisis. Meanwhile, Lazio president Claudio Lotito has been at the centre stage of controversy after he sought a quick return to the players' normal training routine.

The Sun reported that Corriere della Sera, the union chief, assured that they would do their part. However, first, they have to understand whether they stand a chance to resume the tournament or not.

Italy has so far suffered the most because of the deadly COVID-19, with a death toll that has already crossed 11,000. On Monday, 812 people died in the country and the death rate is not slowing down. Reports claim that the government is planning to extend the countrywide lockdown to at least April 12.