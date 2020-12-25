Showrunner Mike Flanagan took to social media on Wednesday to answer a fan's query whether there will be another "Haunting" chapter after "The Haunting of Hill House" and "The Haunting of Bly Manor."

A fan asked on Twitter if there is "any chance of another chapter of Haunting in the future," to which he said none as of the moment. He has his eyes set on making other projects with Intrepid Pictures, whose works aside from the two "Haunting" chapters include "Doctor Sleep," "Gerald's Game," and "Hush."

"At the moment there are no plans for more chapters. Never say never, of course, but right now we are focused on a full slate of other @intrepid projects for 2021 and beyond," Flanagan replied.

However, he did not rule out the possibility of continuing the "Haunting" stories. He told the fan that "if things change we will absolutely let everyone know!"

"I thought you guys were interviewed in 2018 stating you had plans to do several seasons of haunted home stories Thinking face this is disheartening," a fan expressed dismay.

Meanwhile, other fans suggested projects Flanagan can work on with Intrepid Pictures. One fan thinks he should "consider a 'Legend of Hell House' chapter. It's a criminally underrated book."

"While I love the 1973 film, and it's apparently being remade, but the things you do are so cool and different, and the Bly story has been done a billion times including this year," the fan shared.

"Those rights are spoken for, we looked into it a few years ago. Agree, it's terrific," Flanagan replied.

Another fan suggested a TV show about Borley Rectory, said to be the most haunted house in England.

In the meantime, fans can wait for the release of "Midnight Mass," a seven-episode horror series Flanagan created and directed. Filming for the Netflix show started pre-production in December 2019 and wrapped filming mid-December 2020. The show will bring back familiar faces from "The Haunting of Hill House" and "The Haunting of Bly Manor" namely Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Annabeth Gish, and Henry Thomas. Other castmembers include Zach Gilford, Hamish Linklater, Samantha Sloyan, and Robert Longstreet, to name a few.