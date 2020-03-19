Assistant director Katrina Gould is giving fans hope of a "Lucifer" renewal after she hinted at a Season 6 in her photo with show star Tom Ellis.

Gould took to Instagram to express her dismay that filming for "Lucifer" Season 5 had to be put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She shared a photo with the Welsh actor looking dapper dressed as his Lucifer character in a coat and tie. The picture piqued fans' interest because of the caption.

"Getting to work another season of Lucifer with @officialtomellis was a dream come true!" Gould wrote.

"It's a bummer the world has gone crazy and we couldn't end it the way it should've been ended," she continued. Gould intrigued fans when she added "but there is always next season!" along with a winking emoji. She included the hashtags #season6, #season5, #bts, #lucifer, and #netflix among others.

"You all love to tease us with season 6 my heart can't handle anymore," one fan commented on her post, and another wrote, "Next season'? So #LuciferSeason6 is really happening?!?!! I am so happy...the only thing missing to brighten my day, even more, is a #LuciferSeason5 release date from Netflix."

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for "Lucifer" Season 5. The streamer has yet to also confirm reports about talks of a Season 6. According to the news grapevine, Netflix and Warner Bros. TV have agreed to renew the series after Season 5. They have already booked co-showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich for another season.

Likewise, Ellis has reportedly also signed on for another season of "Lucifer." His contract only included until Season 5. The rest of the cast already had a six-season deal so they are on board in case the renewal pushes through.

However, it may be a long wait before Lucifans hear anything about Season 6, given that Season 5 has yet to finish filming. Netflix shut down production on all its original shows, including "Lucifer," in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Modrovich believes it is for the best and promises fans production will definitely resume once it is safe.