The International Cricket Council (ICC) has penalised England pacer Stuart Broad for using "inappropriate language" during the first Test against Pakistan in Manchester. The incident cost Broad 15% of his match fee.

During Pakistan's second innings on Saturday, Broad dismissed the visitors' leg-spinner Yasir Shah. Following the fall of Shah, the 34-year old paceman indulged in a verbal spat with the opponents. As a result, match referee Chris Broad, who is Stuart's father, imposed the fine on his son.

Additionally, Broad has also been given one demerit point. Now, Broad has three demerit points to his name in the last 24-month period. He received the first one during India's tour of England in 2018 at Trent Bridge, while the second one came against South Africa at the Wanderers, this January.

According to the ICC's rules, If any player receives four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, he will immediately receive a suspension. Therefore, the recent member of the 500-Test wickets club must be careful the next time he takes the field if he wishes to avoid suspension.

Broad later admitted his offence and accepted the sanction that his dad proposed. According to BBC, Chris represents the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

Speaking of his father refereeing the Test match, Broad said, "Sure, if he was an umpire I could understand that because he could have a subconscious influence on decisions that are made on the field. No offence to him here but he sits in an office and if I, or anyone else, breaks the code of conduct he simply looks up the regulations in a handbook and determines the appropriate sanction from the relevant section. There is no emotion in a match referee's job."

A few weeks ago, Chris was the match referee during England's Test against West Indies when Broad claimed his 500th wicket. Meanwhile, he became only the second-ever Englishman to dismiss 500 batsmen in international Tests.

England defeated Pakistan in the first Test at the Emirates Old Trafford by three wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Two more matches are remaining. The second Test will start on Thursday at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.