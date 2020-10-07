It seems controversy has a knack of following Cristiano Ronaldo. It has been reported that the 35-year old Portuguese star and other top Juventus players breached coronavirus quarantine rules. As a result, they could possibly face legal action.

In recent weeks, two COVID-19 positive cases were found in the Juventus camp. Both the positive cases at the club were found among the team's non-playing staff.

Consequently, players were instructed to follow certain quarantine measures before rejoining their national teams during the international break. But some of the players didn't follow the instructions and may now face legal consequences.

Along with Ronaldo, some South American footballers including Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado, Danilo, and Rodrigo Bentancur left the Juventus team hotel this week even before their test results came in.

According to First Post, Roberto Testi, director of the health authority in the Piedmont region said, "The club itself told us that some players had left the place of isolation and therefore we will notify the competent authority, that is the prosecutor, of what happened."

As per the reports, the entire Juventus team and all its staff members were self-isolating since Saturday. This procedure does not prevent them from training or playing matches. However, it prohibits them from coming into contact with the outside world.

The other internationals who have been called up to their national sides will now be able to leave as soon as they get their COVID-19 results, given that they test negative. The players currently in quarantine include France's Adrien Rabiot, Italia's Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, Poland's Wojciech Szczesny, and Wales' Aaron Ramsey.

Portugal will take on Spain in an international friendly at the José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon on Wednesday, where teenage sensation Ansu Fati will face Cristiano Ronaldo. The 17-year-old Spaniard has been making headlines recently in La Liga. He has scored three goals during Barcelona's first three games of the season.

Last month, in the UEFA Nations League, Fati became the youngest player ever to score for Spain when he netted the ball against Ukraine. On the other hand, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner became only the second male footballer in the world to reach 100 goals for his national team. He achieved such a marvelous feat after scoring against Sweden in the same tournament last month.