Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is still out of action as he awaits a negative coronavirus test result. He is set to miss the much-anticipated face-off against bitter rival Lionel Messi when Juventus faces FC Barcelona in their group stage match in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Ronaldo's latest test result from last Thursday remained positive. However, he appears to be in good health and has been sharing updates via posts on social media. He has been spending his mandatory quarantine period at home in Turin, which is luckily equipped with a gym and pool that he uses for personal training.

According to AS, Ronaldo's most recent positive result has effectively ruled him out for Wednesday's clash. He has missed UEFA's clearance deadline in order to be declared fit enough to be called up.

Fans will be disappointed to miss out on a chance to see the two great rivals come face-to-face once again. Over the weekend, Ronaldo's former team, Real Madrid CF, faced Barcelona in this season's first "El Clasico". There is no doubt that Ronaldo has great memories while taking part in previous editions of the contest. He would have been pleased to see his former teammates thump their Catalan rivals 1-3. He had to watch from home this time, and the same is expected on Wednesday.

Football fans will have to wait for the return leg at Camp Nou to finally see the reunion happen. In fact fans might even see the clash in person. It is believed that UEFA is planning on easing restrictions on the number of spectators that are allowed to enter stadiums in the near future. However, this decision will depend on the status of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the eagerness to get European football out of the current financial crisis brought about by the pandemic, things do not look promising. The recent spike in cases across Europe may indicate that matches will be played behind closed doors for much longer.