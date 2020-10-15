Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Italy hours after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease. He was in Portugal when his COVID-19 test results came out.

Juventus recently released a statement, where they announced that Ronaldo flew to Turin in order to continue his quarantine.

The statement reads, "Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Italy with a medical flight authorised by the competent health authorities at the request of the player and will continue his fiduciary isolation at his home."

The media went turbulent as soon as reports came out that Ronaldo was allowed to travel despite his positive test report. However, it was later confirmed that he was allowed to go to Italy considering the European rules. Apart from Ronaldo, Juventus' American midfielder, Weston McKennie also tested positive.

Ronaldo will miss Juventus' Serie A game against Crotone on Saturday as well as the team's UEFA Champions League opener against Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday.

But the biggest question is whether he will be available during the much-anticipated clash against Barcelona in the Champions League on October 28. The answer to this question depends entirely on his condition as well as the results of future tests.

According to ESPN, the 35-year old Portuguese forward flew from Lisbon to Turin in an "ambulance plane'' to finish his isolation period. Later, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner posted a photo of himself on Instagram. In the photo, he could be seen watching Portugal's UEFA Nations League game against Sweden. Portugal won the match 3-0.

The 35-year-old had tested positive on Monday ahead of the match against Sweden. As soon as Ronaldo's test results came out, he was separated from the rest of the Portugal team members. He once again tested positive on Tuesday and consequently, was dropped from the squad.

Football fans were anxious as soon as reports of Ronaldo's positive report came out. However, they are relieved to know that the Portuguese behemoth is in top condition and asymptomatic at the moment.

So far during the ongoing international break, the Juventus star has played against France in the Nations League on Sunday after facing Spain in an international friendly last week. None of the others in the Portuguese squad have tested positive so far.