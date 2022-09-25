Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo impressed fans once again after he decided to go back and help his team win 4-0 over the Czech Republic even after suffering a cut on his nose that left him covered in blood.

Portugal faced the Czech Republic on Saturday evening in a Nations League crash and the Manchester United forward accidentally ended up bloody after an aerial collision with Czech Republic keeper Tomas Vaclik.

The incident took place inside the opening 12 minutes, and many were concerned for the five-time Ballon d' Or winner as both the and Vaclik ended up on the ground after clashing in mid-air. However, the keeper avoided a direct hit to the face as his arms were elevated to punch away the ball, but Ronaldo ended up taking the full brunt of the hit straight to his face.

The hit from Vaclik to Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/nsXtxs2qvX — Mohammed (@ZAJD01) September 24, 2022

Blood trickled down Ronaldo's face and he lay on the pitch. the front of his shirt was soon covered in blood, and he was led out to receive medical attention.

However, the painful injury did not stop him from coming back. His nose was bandaged right where the cut is located, and the medics did a successful job of stopping the bleeding. However, Ronaldo had to play the remainder of the match with clear swelling on his face around his eyes.

Cristiano Ronaldo coming back to play even with a bleeding nose and ankle tells everything about his hunger to play more for his team! 🐐❤️ pic.twitter.com/OPelE5qd8b — Varad Kulkarni (@garfieldthecato) September 24, 2022

The Portuguese team completely took control of the match and ran away with a 4-0 victory. Ronaldo did not manage to score himself, but he did win a penalty and he was instrumental in the attack.

He also worked well with Manchester United teammates Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes who both contributed goals. It will be a good sign for the Red Devils, as they see chemistry growing between Ronaldo and his teammates.

Portugal are currently leading their Nations League group with 10 points, but they are only two ahead of Spain. they will fighting for the top spot in the group on Tuesday.