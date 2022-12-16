Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez have been mocked for their alleged tantrums during Portugal's failed World Cup campaign. The European nation, despite their strength in depth, went down to the tournament's surprise package Morocco in the quarterfinals.

It was not a happy tournament for Ronaldo, who was playing in his fifth World Cup, as he struggled to make an impact for Fernando Santos' team. After starting all the games in the group stages, the Portugal coach decided to drop his skipper for the knockout rounds against Switzerland and Morocco.

Ronaldo's axe came after the player's angry reaction after being substituted during his country's final group game against South Korea. The former Manchester United forward was withdrawn 25 minutes before the end as Portugal lost 2-1 to the Asian nation.

Santos started 21-year-old Benfica striker Gonçalo Ramos in place of Ronaldo for their round of 16 game over Switzerland. The gamble paid off as the young forward justified his selection by scoring a hat-trick in a 6-1 rout and maintain his place for the quarterfinals against Morocco.

Ronaldo's demotion to the bench did not go down well with his family, with both his sisters coming to the player's defence. Even his partner and mother of his children, Georgina, came down hard on Santos - first after the win over Switzerland and then again after Portugal's exit at the hands of Morocco.

"Today your friend and coach decided wrong. The same as when you got into the game, he saw how everything changed, but it was too late. You can't underestimate the best player in the world, his most powerful weapon," she wrote after Portugal's 1-0 loss to Morocco.

Ronaldo and Georgina have now been mocked for their actions by Mexican journalist David Faitelson. He first made it clear that Ronaldo deserved to be dropped owing to his poor performances, and then took aim at his partner telling her that the World Cup is no place to pay tribute to a player's greatness.

"But who has treated [Ronaldo] badly?" Faitelson said, as quoted on Marca. "Oh God. He couldn't play football, he made a face every time he was taken off the field."

The Mexican then took aim at Georgina for her rants on Instagram. He continued: "Let's be serious, Mr. Fernando Santos made a decision and reached the quarter-finals without Cristiano Ronaldo."

"If you want the World Cup to be for tributes, go to Mexico. There they pay tribute to the players in every World Cup."