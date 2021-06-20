Germany redeemed themselves on Saturday after they came from behind to beat defending European Champions Portugal 2-4. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's goal brings him another step closer to breaking the record for all-time international top scorer.

The Germans had a disappointing start to their Euro 2020 campaign after losing 1-0 in their opening game against France. Many were ready to write off Die Mannschaft especially after Ronaldo put his team ahead in the opening 15 minutes. The Portuguese captain was the architect of a massive counter attack that started with a German corner that he headed clear. He then charged forward and received the final pass to bury the ball into the back of the net.

However, Joachim Low's men fought back in style to bury Portugal with four goals. They are now back in the fight for a spot in the top 16 coming from what is considered as the tournament's group of death.

Germany's first goal was a shot from distance by Kai Havertz that was deflected in by Ruben Dias who was charging to defend against the German attack. Raphael Guerreiro gave Germany the lead via another own goal in the 39th minute as he too, attempted to clear a shot but hit the back of his own net instead. After the break, Kai Havertz finally put his name on the scoreboard with a 51st minute goal. Less than ten minutes later, Robin Gosens put the Germans 1-4 up.

Portugal found some hope after Diogo Jota narrowed the gap with 20 minutes remaining, but they were unable to rally in the final minutes. Ronaldo was kept silent following his opening goal, but that gives him a total tally of 107 international goals throughout his career. He now needs just two more to tie Iranian Ali Daei's long-standing record of 109 goals. The 6-time Ballon d'Or winner has already scored three goals in Euro 2020, just one away from his previous record of four goals for the competition.

He has a good chance of breaking both records if Portugal advances to the knockout stages of the competition. They need to win against France in their next match, while Germany will be facing Hungary on Wednesday.