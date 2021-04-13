Is Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy at Juventus? Observers think so after seeing the Portuguese forward looking increasingly frustrated in recent weeks. The latest "temper tantrum" took place after Juventus defeated Genoa 3-1 on Sunday.

Despite the victory, Ronaldo was visibly angry and frustrated at the finals whistle. He was seen throwing his shirt on the ground before storming off into the dressing rooms. Marca reports that Ronaldo continued his tantrum away from the cameras. He reportedly punched a wall and refused to speak with anyone before leaving the venue.

To be fair, Ronaldo had a similar outburst just weeks ago while he was playing for the Portuguese national team and not on club duty. On that occasion, he was frustrated after what would have been his winning goal against Serbia was not given after the referee decided that it had been cleared before crossing the line. He then threw his captain's armband on the ground before disappearing into the tunnel.

Read more Cristiano Ronaldo's 'temper tantrum' armband raises money for Serbian child's medical treatment

On Sunday, Ronaldo's frustration allegedly came from the fact that he failed to put his name on the scoreboard. His missed a massive opportunity to score in an open goal by hitting the woodwork. Luckily, teammate Alvaro Morata netted on the rebound.

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo remained philosophical about the situation. "Cristiano was angry because he hadn't scored. He saw that he had chances and it's normal for a player of his level to always want to improve and better his records.

Pirlo defended the 5-time Ballon d'Or Winner and claimed that his reaction was normal. "The game was over and it's normal to be agitated. It can happen to everyone."

The recent outbursts are being seen by some as an indication that Ronaldo is unhappy in Turin. He has been linked to a Real Madrid comeback after failing to help Juventus get past the last-16 of the UEFA Champions League once again. This season, they are also set to end a massive 9-season winning streak in the Serie A. Instead of taking the club to greater heights, the Bianconeri has seen a decline since his arrival.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Ronaldo. He holds a contract with the Turin outfit until 2022.