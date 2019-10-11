Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is synonymous with success. He is always in the headline no matter which team he plays for. This Friday, Ronaldo's Portugal will play Luxembourg in the Euro 2020 qualifiers at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon. If the Juventus forward scores two goals in this match, he will step into a unique club of footballers with 700 career goals to his name.

Currently, Ronaldo has 698 goals. His arch-rival on the football field, Lionel Messi, has 672 goals in his tally. Therefore, chances are high that the Portuguese will reach the 700 goal milestone ahead of the Argentine.

So far, only Josef Bican, Romario, Pele, Ferenc Puskas, and Gerd Muller completed 700 career goals. Among all the names in the list, Bican sits on top after scoring an astonishing 805 goals in 530 matches. Brazilians Romario and Pele scored 772 and 767, respectively. On the other hand, Puskas scored 746 times in his career. Muller, in contrast, scored 735 goals during his illustrious 19-year career.

A few weeks ago, Ronaldo scored 4 goals in a Euro 2020 qualifying tie against Lithuania. The Juventus heavyweight is currently in terrific form. Football pundits are claiming that the Luxembourg match could witness that historic moment when Ronaldo registers himself to be the sixth player in world football history to achieve the most coveted milestone.

According to the Daily Mail, Ronaldo's current form and hunger for success might even make it possible for him to score another hundred goals before he retires. During the last international break, Ronaldo claimed that he focuses more on collective trophies than individual performances.

Recently, CR7 lost "The Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year" title to his Argentine counterpart, Messi. The Portuguese will be looking forward to proving himself and if he reaches the 700 goal mark before Messi, it could possibly ease some pressure from the Juve forward's shoulders.