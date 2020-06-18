On Wednesday, Napoli defeated Juventus 4-2 on penalties in the Coppa Italia final after the match ended scoreless. They prevented Cristiano Ronaldo from winning the 32nd trophy of his career.

Throughout the game, Napoli was the better team and they had much better chances of scoring. However, they couldn't convert those chances into goals. With no extra time being added as a new rule for this season's competition, the underdogs took home the Coppa Italia title via penalties.

After a goalless draw at the end of 90 minutes, Napoli beat the Bianconeri in the penalty shoot out after Juve's Paulo Dybala and Danilo missed their shots.

The Portuguese legend couldn't do much on the field to seal another trophy for Maurizio Sarri's side. Ronaldo was on the field throughout the 90 minutes, and he took three shots and hit the target once. During the shoot out, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner didn't get the chance to take a spot-kick as Gennaro Gattuso's men won the match before the Portugal star's turn came.

According to Goal, former Italy international and Juventus striker Luca Toni criticised Ronaldo for his poor performance during the Bianconeri's Coppa Italia final loss on Wednesday night. Toni stated that the CR7 looked deeply "average." He also said that the Portuguese "couldn't even dribble."

Last year, Juventus lost the Supercoppa Italiana final against Lazio. Ronaldo has participated in numerous domestic and continental tournament finals with every team he has represented so far. But until Wednesday, the 35-year-old superstar had never lost two finals in a row.

This year's Coppa Italia final will be remembered not only for Ronaldo's loss, but also for the fact that this is the first time in the last 11 years that the winner of the competition was decided by a penalty shootout. This is the sixth time that Napoli won the trophy. So far, only four teams have won it more often.

It also marked the third instance when Napoli triumphed over the Turin side on a neutral field. The other two times when they achieved such a feat were in the 2011-12 Coppa Italia and 2014-15 Supercoppa competitions.

Now that the Coppa Italia has ended, Serie A will resume on Saturday, with Torino taking on Parma in the first game since the novel coronavirus-enforced suspension.

Juve will play their first game following the lockdown against Bologna on June 22. The following day, Napoli will take on Hellas Verona.

Sarri's side is leading one point ahead of Lazio atop the Serie A table after 26 matches. Napoli sits on the sixth spot.