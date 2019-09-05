Serie A Champions Juventus are already preparing for the 2020 summer transfer window next July. According to reports, the Italian champions might attract three Manchester United stars to join Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The list includes the likes of David de Gea, Nemanja Matic, and Eric Bailly.

Historically, Juve is known for signing free agents. The three Manchester United stars are currently on the verge of the end of their respective contracts at Old Trafford. This could mean the Bianconeri might go all out to secure their deals at a relatively cheaper cost. Juventus loves free deals, and that has been evident recently after they signed Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey, Paris Saint-Germain's Gianluigi Buffon as well as Adrien Rabiot on potentially free deals, as Fox Sports Asia reports.

There are also speculations in the Italian football fraternity that Juventus management might initiate its transfer discussion with de Gea right in the upcoming January window. Since the Spanish goalkeeping icon will be free to speak to other clubs next year, Juve wouldn't want to miss out on this golden opportunity before other clubs kick in.

The current season has been a difficult one so far for Manchester United as well as their number one goalkeeper de Gea. The team is currently ranked 8th in the Premier League table with just a single win from the 4 games that they played so far. However, their manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjær has put his faith in de Gea. Still, there are massive chances for the goalkeeper to leave the Red Devils' camp next season because there is no long-term contract renewal as of now.

As we speak, Man United centre-back Bailly hasn't recovered from his injury yet. Hence he has been warming the bench for quite some time now. On the other hand, Manchester's Norwegian manager doesn't consider Matic to be a part of the team's starting line up. Throughout the current season, he has chosen Scott McTominay over the former Chelsea star. This has ignited the speculation of a possible transfer deal waiting for Matic during next summer's transfer window.

It is also expected that Manchester United management wouldn't hesitate to hand over the three players to Juventus next season if the Bianconeri representatives approach them. If the deal is successful, ronaldo could be seen sharing the pitch with other Manchester United alumni.