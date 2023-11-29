The massive fanbase of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo now has every reason to take a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. Apart from catching the Portuguese star in action with his club, Al-Nassr, a new CR7 Signature Museum has opened in Riyadh. The prolific forward personally inspected and toured the exhibit during its inauguration.

The CR7 museum is an impressive showcase of Ronaldo's illustrious career. It will feature everything from the very beginning of his entry into the sport as a young child in Madeira, Portugal, all the way to his current position as captain of Saudi Pro League side, Al-Nassr.

The exhibit will allow fans to get up close and personal to Ronaldo's personal memorabilia, including match worn-jerseys from his illustrious career wherein he played for clubs such as Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United FC, Real Madrid CF, Juventus FC and Al-Nassr. Of course, the museum also dedicates a section to his success with the Portugal National Football Team.

Apart from his jerseys and iconic footwear, the museum will also showcase a plethora of personal awards that Ronaldo has won throughout his career, including a number of Golden Boot trophies and of course his five Ballon d'Or awards.

Ronaldo goes on a personal tour of his museum ahead of the public

The entire exhibit was carefully curated by a team of experts, but it is clear that Ronaldo himself was involved in the project. After all, the exhibit is an intimate glimpse into his own life. As such, he and his brother were seen taking the first tour of the museum before it was opened to the public.

The exhibit exudes a personal touch, with fans being treated to a tour of Ronaldo's career with the player himself as an invisible guide. Even the welcome slogan is written from Ronaldo's point of view: "This is My Story. From Madeirato Saudi Arabia my CR7 Signature Museum now open in Riyadh."

A promotional video shows Ronaldo signing one of the walls in the museum, before he proceeds to watch the interactive displays that are being flashed across numerous screens throughout the museum. There is also a section where visitors can attempt to score a penalty kick. Then, visitors can also be try to recreate Ronaldo's famous "siuuu" goal celebration while attempting to match the height of his vertical jump.

Fans can re-live some of the key moments from Ronaldo's career, as highlights from his best performances are being shown on loop at various points in the exhibit.

An array of team trophies are also on display, but most of these are likely replicas with the original versions being held by the respective clubs. Ronaldo is one of the most decorated players in history, with his trophy cabinet more impressive than many football clubs.

Among the silverware that will likely be featured are his five UEFA Champions League trophies. He won one with Manchester United, and the other four with Real Madrid. Each of those wins also has a corresponding FIFA Club World Cup trophy.

He also won a number of Premier League, La Liga and Serie A titles, along with trophies in domestic cup competitions in England, Spain, Italy and Portugal. For the national team, he also has a Nations League trophy along with a European Championship.

Even more impressive than his team trophies are his individual awards. Ronaldo has been named "Top Goal Scorer" in 19 competitions. He was named "Footballer of the Year" 14 times, "UEFA Best Player" four times, and "The Best FIFA Men's Player" three times.

See Cristiano's wax figure

Fans may not be able to see Ronaldo in the flesh when they visit the museum, but a wax replica will greet them there. Even Ronaldo himself could not resist but take a photo with the wax figure on display, which is a much better copy of his likeness than the now infamous bronze statue that was unveiled at the Madeira airport back in 2017.

Ronaldo is still writing history

Needless to say, the museum is filled to the brim thanks to numerous accolades and milestones that have been acquired by the player throughout his career. In fact, he isn't done making history yet. While playing for Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has been in fine form, often hitting the headlines for his impressive skills. Just over the weekend, he set a record for most top flight goals in football history by netting goal number 527 in impressive fashion.

The CR7 Signature Museum is located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is now open. Visits can be booked via Ronaldo's official website.