Real Madrid have returned to the top of the La Liga table after securing a 3-0 victory over Cadiz early on Sunday evening. English midfielder Jude Bellingham was the talk of the town once more after he managed to overtake a record that was previously held by club legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Alfredo Di Stefano, along with Spanish forward Pruden.

Bellingham scored in the 74th minute of the match at the Estadio Nueva Mirandilla, taking his tally up to 14 goals scored after playing a total of 15 matches for Los Blancos. Ronaldo, Di Stefano and Pruden each scored 13 goals over the same number of matches played since making their respective debuts.

Behind them in the record books are the likes of Ferenc Puskas with 11 goals, Ruud van Nistelrooy with nine, Raul with seven, and Ronaldo Nazario and Michael Owen with six goals over 15 games each.

JUDE BELLINGHAM MAKES HISTORY! 🤩



No player has ever scored more goals for Real Madrid in their first 15 matches.



🥇 Bellingham (14)

🥈 Cristiano Ronaldo (13)

🥈 Di Stéfano (13)



He's only getting started 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FIqu3N29rQ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 26, 2023

Bellingham makes history after returning from injury

Earlier this month, Bellingham dislocated his shoulder and left the Real Madrid faithful concerned. He has made a massive impact since joining the club during the summer transfer window, and the injury setback was something that left the club worried.

He missed England's fixtures in the recent international break, but he was back in action for Los Blancos when they resumed their La Liga campaign against Cadiz. Bellingham was seen wearing protective gear under his shirt, but despite not being back to full fitness, he managed to impress in the closing stages of the match.

Brazilian youngster Rodrgyo Goes had already buried the home team by scoring two impressive goals in either side of the half, but Bellingham decided to put the icing on the cake with 16 minutes remaining.

As a result, Bellingham is now the only player to have ever scored 14 goals in 15 games since making his debut for Real Madrid. He achieved the impressive feat after making a €103 million (£88.5m) move from Borussia Dortmund last summer, which was somewhat overshadowed by all the talk surrounding the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Both forwards were being linked with the Spanish giants over the last two seasons, but nothing materialised despite all the hype. Nevertheless, the arrival of Bellingham has proven to be the blockbuster signing that Real Madrid fans had been hoping for.

In recent times, only Cristiano Ronaldo has made such an immediate impact at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. He joined the club from Manchester United for £80 million in 2009, and managed to score 13 goals in his first 15 games. He went on to become one of the club's most decorated players, winning four of his five Champions League trophies with Real Madrid among many other titles.

However, even he could only go up to equal the record set by Pruden in 1943, which was later matched by Di Stefano ten years later. Expectations always come high with every Real Madrid signing, but it is safe to say that Bellingham has exceeded all expectations, and he has not even finished a single season with the club yet. There are great things to look forward to, and it remains to be seen if he can become one of the world's greatest in due time.

Carlo Ancelotti is optimistic about Bellingham's injury

Bellingham started the season strong, but his shoulder injury cut his momentum. Naturally, after a sensational return against Cadiz, fans are hoping to see him back to full fitness.

In the post-match press conference on Sunday, Ancelotti assured fans that the player is on the mend and is expected to be fully fit very soon. He said: "Jude is fine. He still has problems in his shoulder but he feels fine with the protection."

The club has been suffering a slew of major injuries, and Ancelotti is fortunate to have such a deeply talented bench. However, even Luka Modric, who has not been a regular starter this season, suffered a knock on Sunday. The issue has been described as a muscle overload, and the Croatian will likely be sidelined for the club's upcoming Champions League fixture against Napoli in midweek.

Real Madrid have already qualified to the knockout stage of the competition, meaning Ancelotti will likely field a heavily rotated squad to face the Italian side.