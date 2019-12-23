Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disappointed after Juventus was beaten 3-1 by Lazio in the Italian Super Cup played in Saudi Arabia. The latest defeat saw an end to Ronaldo's record run of 14 consecutive final wins, which spanned throughout the last six years.

Luis Alberto took the lead for Lazio in the 16th minute before Paulo Dybala equalised for Juventus in the 45th minute. Senad Lulic scored the second goal for Lazio in the 73rd minute, while Danilo Cataldi scored in injury time to help their side seal the Supercoppa Italiana trophy.

During the post-match presentation, Ronaldo was awarded the runners-up medal, which the Portuguese didn't waste a moment to remove from his neck. The striker seemed angry as he went to receive his medal. He took it off within seconds before walking towards the dressing room.

Ronaldo, along with Gonzalo Higuain, played for the entire 90 minutes of the game. However, the Portuguese couldn't resurrect the Bianconeri's hopes of winning the final.

This was Lazio's second win against Juve in a matter of two weeks. They became the first team to beat the Old Lady in Serie A this season. They defeated the defending Italian champions yet again in a high-voltage final on Sunday.

Juventus was way ahead of their opponents in terms of passes played and ball possession. The men in white and black played 645 passes between them as compared to the winners' 351 passes. Juve possessed the ball 65% of the time and their pass accuracy was 91%, which was indeed better as compared to Lazio's 81%. Still, it was the Roman side that emerged victorious in the night of the Italian Super Cup final.

Interestingly, this was the first instance that Ronaldo lost a cup final since 2013. The last time that Ronaldo was part of a runners-up team was when Real Madrid was beaten by Atletico Madrid in the final of the Copa del Rey.

The Portuguese forward has experienced a frustrating season after reports came in about his falling out with Juve manager Maurizio Sarri after being substituted in multiple games.

In spite of all the controversies, the 34-year-old legend has scored 10 times in 14 Serie A games this season, which includes an incredible header last week against Sampdoria. However, he failed to live up to expectations during last night's big match, which saw the Bianconeri ending the year on a frustrating note.