An explosive but unconfirmed report has suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo is willing to leave Serie A side Juventus FC if Real Madrid comes knocking on his door.

The Portuguese star moved to Turin in 2018 with high hopes that he can be the man to lead them to UEFA Champions League glory. After a long run of domestic success, Juventus had their sights set on Europe. However, they have only managed to reach the quarter-finals once since Ronaldo's arrival.

Ronaldo has done his best to do his part, and has so far proven that he is still capable of stellar performances such as those that he exhibited before his move to Turin. This season alone, he has already scored 30 goals in 34 appearances. However, not only has Juventus been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League, they are also letting the Serie A title slip away.

The dream scenario has clearly not materalised at Juventus for Ronaldo, and Marca suggests that he is now ready to return to Real Madrid.

Read more Real Madrid star Marcelo hints at Cristiano Ronaldo reunion

The club suffered a massive dip in form after Ronaldo's departure, which also coincided with Zinedine Zidane's hiatus.

"I wouldn't have let him go because he's one of the best players in the world and he would have brought us closer to winning," said Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos. "Cris lost, and Real Madrid lost. He's a decisive player who helped us to win."

Zidane himself was uncharacteristically open to the idea, singing praises for the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner instead of choosing to stay mum when asked about the possible comeback.

With Juventus having a disappointing season, it may not come as a surprise if Ronaldo decides to opt out without completing his contract. He is bound to the Bianconeri until 2022, but a deal may be worked out if Real Madrid makes an offer.

The question is, will Florentino Perez make the move? It may be remembered that the club is not even ready to budge when it comes to the terms of the contract renewal of Ramos, whose deal expires this summer. With most players being subjected to a 10 percent pay cut, it remains to be seen if Real Madrid can make Ronaldo an offer he can't refuse.