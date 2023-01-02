There is no doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo still has an impressive amount of star power. This was proven on Saturday as thousands of fans made their way to the stadium during Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League match against Al Khaleej.

Ronaldo's transfer to Al-Nassr was confirmed on Friday, and even though he was not yet scheduled to suit up for the team, fans decided to come to the stadium to give him a warm welcome. They did this by cheering his name and shouting his signature "Siuuuuuuuu!" in the 7th minute of the match, which was a homage to the Portuguese star's shirt number.

History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC pic.twitter.com/oan7nu8NWC — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 30, 2022

The shock move to Al-Nassr in the middle of the season came after Ronaldo had a major falling out with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo's relationship with the club was believed to be strained after they failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League this season, but things took a turn for the worse after the arrival of Ten Hag.

Ronaldo made his feelings known with a tell-all interview with Piers Morgan, which eventually forced the club to tear up his contract.

A month later, after a failed World Cup campaign with Portugal, Ronaldo signed a record-breaking £173 million deal with the Saudi Arabian club. He is now the highest-paid athlete of all time, and the reception from the fans prove exactly why.

Al Nassr fans hijacked their game in the seventh minute to chant for Cristiano Ronaldo, the footage is insane. pic.twitter.com/LRBgCdBw6x — SPORTbible (@sportbible) January 1, 2023

The club is reportedly struggling to keep up with the demand for Ronaldo's number 7 jersey. Merchandise shops have been dealing with long lines over the weekend, as the Ronaldo shirts flew off the shelves.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been keeping fit since the World Cup, and was even spotted training at the Real Madrid facilities in Valdebebas while he was waiting for his transfer to be finalised. He should be match ready in no time at all, with his debut expected to come on January 5 when Al-Nassr face Al-Tai.