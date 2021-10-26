It was a result that nightmares are made of. Manchester United suffered a 5-0 thrashing at home against bitter rivals Liverpool FC last Sunday in the Premier League. Cristiano Ronaldo was not able to produce any of his signature heroics even for a consolation goal, and fans are still reeling from the humiliation.

Ronaldo did find the back of the net on one occasion that evening, but it was narrowly ruled out for offside. He was clearly extremely frustrated as the Red Devils were already 4-0 down at that point. However, things got even worse as the match eventually ended at 5-0 with goals from Naby Keita, and Diogo Jota, plus a hat-trick from Mohamed Salah.

Ronaldo was just as devastated as the Manchester United fans who were in the stands and watching from across the globe. After the match, he decided to share an emotional post on social media.

"Sometimes the result is not the one we fight for. Sometimes the score is not the one we want. And this is on us, only on us, because there's no one else to blame," he said, clearly taking responsibility for the debacle.

He shared the message alongside a photo of himself taken from the back, with his name and number 7 clearly emblazoned at the back of his red Manchester United jersey.

"Our fans were, once again, amazing in their constant support. They deserve better than this, much better, and it's up to us to deliver. The time is now!," he added.

It was indeed a disaster, which was made even worse when United was brought down to ten men with half an hour remaining when Paul Pogba was sent off. Ronaldo himself almost picked up a red card after he lashed out at a ball beside Curtis Jones who lay hurt on the ground before the break.

He received a yellow card for the dangerous move, which was not a straight red only thanks to the fact that he did hit the ball.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under immense pressure, but he is lucky that the club isn't keen on shaking things up even more by switching managers just three months into the season. It remains to be seen if Joel Glazer has had enough