Cristiano Ronaldo has not indicated to Juventus that he wants to leave the club this summer, says vice president of the Italian club Pavel Nedved.

The Portugal international's future has been a hot topic of discussion this summer after he entered the final year of his contract with the Serie A giants. Ronaldo has yet to indicate if he will extend his stay with Juventus or seek pastures new this summer.

Ronaldo's contract with Juventus expires in 2022 and the Italian outfit will have no intention of losing him on a free transfer next summer. They are hoping to agree a new deal that will keep him at the club at least until 2023, if they fail to do so, it is likely that they will look to cash in on the Euro 2020 Golden Boot winner.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently on holiday with his family after his participation at the European Championship. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Nedved confirmed that the club have had no indication about his intention to leave this summer.

"No one from Cristiano Ronaldo told us that he wants to leave, I expect him with us. We wait for him to come back from holidays on July 25," Nedved said, as quoted by Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Paris Saint-Germain have been touted as frontrunners if Ronaldo does decide to seek pastures new this summer. The Ligue 1 club have been active in the transfer market and their recruitment is said to have caught the eye of the Portuguese superstar.

The presence of former Real Madrid stars Angel di Maria, Keylor Navas and Sergio Ramos will see Ronaldo choose PSG over other suitors. The French club is expected to have already held informal talks with the forward's agents about potential salary demands.

Apart from PSG, Ronaldo's former club Manchester United are also interested. The Red Devils have reportedly offered their former player a £17 million-a-year contract to return to Old Trafford this summer.