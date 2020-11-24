Much has been said about Cristiano Ronaldo and his surprise move from Real Madrid CF to Serie A side Juventus FC back in the summer of 2018. Since the Portuguese star left the Spanish giants, he was rarely seen doing anything in connection with his former club and reportedly did not even keep in touch with most of his former teammates save for Marcelo and members of the Portuguese National Team. However, reports suggest that his actions in recent months may be pointing towards a possible comeback.

Following his departure from Real Madrid, Ronaldo did not attend the Ballon d'Or ceremony where he hoped to win his sixth trophy. Instead, it was awarded to Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric in 2018.

According to Marca, this year brought a big shift in Ronaldo's attitude towards the reigning La Liga champions. That became evident when he reportedly personally called club President Florentino Perez to arrange a spot for him to witness the El Clasico between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu back in March.

Read more Cristiano Ronaldo set to leave Juventus for Manchester City: report

In the recent international break, he was also seen catching up with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos among other former teammates. These signs are being seen by many as Ronaldo's open declaration that wants to leave Juventus and may possibly be considering a Real Madrid comeback.

Of course, that's all based on speculation. Neither the player nor any of the clubs involved have said anything to indicate that Ronaldo is unhappy at Turin or that Real Madrid is interested in re-signing him.

With Ronaldo being one of the highest paid footballers in the world, Juventus might consider selling him to ease the financial burden. However, not many clubs will be in the financial position to pick up a player with such a massive price tag.

Rumours are rumours until they are proven otherwise. But with players like Lionel Messi surprisingly wanting to leave Barcelona, anything can happen in the next transfer window.