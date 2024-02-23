Manchester United have reportedly decided on an asking price for Brazilian winger Antony ahead of the summer transfer window.

Antony made a big-money move from Ajax to Manchester United ahead of the 2022-23 season in a deal worth £82m,but the winger has failed to live up to his price tag.

In the ongoing 2023-24 campaign, Antony has not scored a single goal or provided an assist in the Premier League despite making 19 appearances. Overall across competitions, the 23-year-old winger only has a goal and an assist, which came in Manchester United's 4-2 win over Newport County in the FA Cup.

The Old Trafford club are now willing to cut their losses with Antony ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, which will mark the first full term under the minority ownership of INEOS boss Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Antony is not a part of the long-term plans of Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag, who coached the Brazilian international at Ajax.

Manchester United are prepared to accept an offer worth £43m for Antony this summer, reported Spanish media outlet Fichajes.

Antony, who has netted just nine goals and four assists in 69 competitive appearances for Manchester United, is currently playing second fiddle to teenage star Alejandro Garnacho on the right side of the Red Devils' attack. Antony last started a Premier League match on Dec. 30.

The off-field issues have not helped Antony's case either. Last year, Manchester United had put the Brazilian winger on special leave after he was accused of assault by three women, including the player's former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin.

Earlier this season, former footballer Andy Cole admitted that he would have hated being teammates with Antony at Manchester United. Cole, who won five Premier League titles with the Red Devils, ripped into Antony, claiming he "would drive me absolutely mad".

"He's an individual, we all know he's very left-footed, he's an individual who never goes to the right-hand side so as a centre-forward, if you're making a run to the near post you know you're never going to get it.

"He's going to check back, you're not sure when he's going to put it in the box," the former footballer said in an interview.

Manchester United have bounced back, following a forgettable run around Christmas, clinching four back-to-back victories in the Premier League. They are in sixth place with 44 points in the league table and are very much alive in the race to the top four.

Antony will most likely have to settle for a place among the substitutes once again when the Red Devils host Fulham at Old Trafford on Saturday.