Pep Guardiola has reportedly claimed only one player from the current Manchester United squad would have a chance at making his Manchester City team.

Guardiola is an admirer of Marcus Rashford's talent and believes he would flourish in his set-up at Etihad Stadium, according to Football Insider. The report on the English media outlet has also claimed that the Spanish boss does not believe Manchester United's other first-team stars can be key players in his system.

However, Guardiola has one particular doubt over Rashford; his combination play, which holds great significance in the manager's system at Man City.

Rashford, an academy product of Manchester United, has had a relatively slow 2023-24 campaign with the Red Devils. The 26-year-old forward has bagged just five goals and six assists despite making 30 appearances for the Old Trafford side in all competitions. His goal tally is still 25 less than his 30 goals of last season, which was his best-ever outing in the Man Utd shirt.

Even though Rashford has not lived up to his talent in the ongoing season, he would hope to still make it to Gareth Southgate's England side for the upcoming European Championships in Germany.

Rashford, who is into his ninth campaign with Manchester United, signed a lucrative new deal at Old Trafford in the summer, with his current wages reported to be around £375,000 a week.

Earlier this year, Rashford's future at Manchester United was in doubt when he called in sick for team training ahead of their FA Cup meeting with Newport County. This was after the Englishman went on a 12-hour drinking spree as he allegedly took several shots of tequila during his visit to a nightclub in Belfast.

Rashford requested head coach Erik ten Hag to include him in Manchester United's travelling squad to Newport but an irked boss refused the player's offer. Apart from the punishment, it was also reported that the Old Trafford club had slapped Rashford with a hefty fine of £650,000.

Luckily for Rashford, Ten Hag dropped him for just one game. Ever since, the player has retained his place on the back of some great performances.

Manchester United have recovered from their poor run around Christmas as they have climbed to sixth place in the 2023-24 Premier League table. The Red Devils recently defeated Luton Town 2-1 and are now gearing up to host Fulham at Old Trafford on Saturday in the league. Ten Hag and Co have 44 points from 25 matches and are five points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.