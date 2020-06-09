Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly using rugby studs ahead of Serie A's return in order to improve his sprinting speed.

The 35-year-old Juventus forward can still zoom past his younger opponents despite his age. CR7 has reportedly started using different kinds of studs on his boots in an attempt to increase his agility and speed.

In the most recent practice session of Juventus, Ronaldo appeared to have been wearing boots with 12 studs. Known as a perfectionist, he has now adopted rugby studs to add every advantage to his game that he can.

According to reports, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has altered his footwear because the larger studs present on rugby boots help in getting better traction on the turf.

Generally, rugby boots have eight studs instead of the usual six found in a football boot, and they are bigger, which helps the forwards with extra stability and grip in rucks and scrums.

Rumour has it that Ronaldo has switched to using rubber studs as a substitute to the conventional metal ones. These shoes can boost his speed and aid him with quick-fire directional changes.

Previously, Montpellier forward Andy Delort had also employed the same tactics and those boots helped him achieve a Ligue 1 record speed of 36.8 kmph (approximately 23 mph) this season.

Despite spending three months at home due to the coronavirus lockdown, the Portuguese forward is currently in spectacular shape ahead of Serie A's resumption. Football's first billionaire is known for his superhuman work ethic and disciplined diet.

Reports suggest that even while at home during the lockdown, Ronaldo used to spend four hours in the gym every day.

According to The Sun, Ronaldo relies on six meals a day, with tuna, swordfish, and braised cod being his favourites. Additionally, he takes five naps a day to keep up his energy reserves.

Ronaldo has been showing that he isn't willing to slow down. He has been training more rigorously than ever. Reportedly, the Portugal captain has been arriving for training four hours early, which shows that he is willing to put in maximum effort.

Juventus is aiming to win their ninth straight Italian league title. For that to happen, Ronaldo must stay at his peak. Juve will play their first game against 10th-placed Bologna on June 22.