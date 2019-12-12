Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is back to full fitness and expressed his wish to play against Real Madrid in the final of the ongoing UEFA Champions League. However, he also mentioned his preference to avoid his former employers in the Round-of-16.

As of now, the Portuguese star helped his club secure the top position of the Group B table with 16 points from 6 games. Now, the Old Lady would have to wait to discover who they are about to face in the first knockout round.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese talisman admitted that he would like to avoid playing Los Blancos, But simultaneously, he also said that the chance of facing them at some stage of the ongoing European club championship appeals to him.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner spoke to the journalists and said, "Real are an extraordinary team, but if you ask me, I'd rather face them later. In the final? I would sign up now to meet them in the final. I feel good, the physical problems I had have passed. It was four weeks that I was playing with a little pain, but now I'm fine. The team is doing well, we played very well in the second half [against Leverkusen], we are first in the group, things improved for me too, I have more confidence. I hope to continue like this."

CR7 was back with a bang as he scored against Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday night in a match that Juventus won 2-0. He had been suffering from injury issues since November. Now that he is back in full strength, the Bianconeri fans will be relieved. Last night, Juve's line-up featured Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, and Gonzalo Higuain, all at the same time. The Portuguese claimed to have enjoyed playing with both the Argentine stars.

In the summer of 2018, Ronaldo joined the Italian side after spending nine glorious years at Santiago Bernabeu. There is a massive probability of his team facing the Madrid side in the Final 16 of the Champions League, given that Real finished second in their Group A campaign behind Paris Saint-Germain. If that happens, Ronaldo could line up against some of the most familiar faces with whom he once shared the dressing room.