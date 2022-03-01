The summer transfer window is still several months away but speculations are already surrounding a number of prominent stars, including Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo. After making a shock last-minute move back to Old Trafford from Juventus last summer, many are wondering if he will once again make a move.

However, the latest reports claim that Ronaldo and Anthony Martial will probably stay with Manchester United for the coming season.

The club itself has not made any indication that there are plans to sell, with most of the doubt stemming from the possibility that the Red Devils may fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. If that happens, Ronaldo is expected to want to seek another club where he can play in Europe's biggest stage.

As it stands, Manchester United are holding on to fourth place in the Premier League. They are three points behind reigning European Champions Chelsea, but West Ham and Arsenal are only just a further two points behind in fifth and sixth place, respectively.

In the current UCL season, they are tied at 1-1 after the first leg of their last-16 clash against Atletico Madrid. Qualification for next season still hangs in a balance, and it remains to be seen if Ronaldo will be swayed by the results.

According to Marca, the club definitely wants him to stay alongside Martial, who is on loan to La Liga side Sevilla. The Frenchman will return to Manchester at the end of the season, and the club is reportedly not keen on seeking a permanent move.

Expectations were high on Cristiano's comeback, but a football match can't be won by a single man. The club finished second last season, but their current campaign has been mediocre. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has not been shy about showing his frustration, leading to questions about his future at the club.