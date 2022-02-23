Spanish champions Atletico Madrid will be welcoming Manchester United to the Wanda Metropolitano for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 clash on Wednesday. However, one player has admitted that the Spanish side would have preferred not to be facing Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

"We know how Cristiano is," Angel Correa told Spanish publication Marca ahead of the clash. "He's already done a lot of damage to us in previous times that we faced each other," he said, harking back to Ronaldo's 9-year long spell at Real Madrid. Incidentally, he was part of the squad that defeated Los Colchoneros in the Champions League finals in 2014 and in 2017.

But you can't just look at Cristiano; you have to look at the entire team. They're a great side and we're going to have to make a serious effort to beat them," he added.

The fact is, any football club would certainly much rather not have Ronaldo on the opposing side in any competition. However, after having won a total of five Champions League trophies, there is no doubt that Ronaldo is a force to be reckoned with on the European stage.

Both sides are currently underwhelming domestically, and matches like this are often determined by the drive and passion of the players. Ronaldo has certainly proven in the past that he turns up the fireworks in the big games.

Atletico are currently only in fifth place in La Liga, making it clear that they have a slim chance of defending their title. Meanwhile, the Red Devils are also struggling to hold on to fourth place in the Premier League. Both clubs are in danger of losing out on the Champions League spots next season, making it even more important to do well in the current campaign.