Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez is one lucky woman, and she proved it once again this week. The Argentine born beauty was left speechless after receiving a luxurious gift from her football superstar beau.

Ronaldo had also just left the football world at a loss for words on the pitch after he scored yet another hat-trick for Portugal in their 5-0 victory over Luxembourg in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers earlier this week. He decided to celebrate by surprising his ladylove with a 120,000 euro jewellery trunk by luxury French label Louis Vuitton.

Rodriguez took to her Instagram to share a story featuring the 1.38-metre Louis Vuitton Malle Vendome jewellery cabinet. According to Marca, the exquisitely crafted piece contains a mirror and eight drawers which will no doubt be quickly filled with Georgina's rapidly growing collection of valuable baubles.

"I'm speechless, Cristiano," she said in the post, which shows the enviable present. The trunk features the classic LV monogram canvas and natural cowhide handles. According to the LV website, the newly-released high end version of the iconic piece "can now be embellished with luxurious materials as exotic leather, leather and beautiful materials."

Ronaldo has shown a taste for the finer things in life since reaching superstardom, and he has clearly made sure that his partner and the rest of his family are all bathed in the same luxury. Apart from expensive luggage, the Manchester United star is also known to collect an array of high end vehicles.

It's not all about spending though, as Ronaldo has also attached his name to endless endorsement deals and investments which contribute massively to his net worth.

For her part, Georgina had to give up her career as a luxury brand sales associate since getting together with the famous footballer. Her relationship made it difficult for her to be in a job where she can be hounded by fans. Instead, she now rakes in the cash as a social media influencer.

She is also reportedly gearing up to star in a Netflix programme which will give fans a glimpse into her newfound career as well as a more intimate look into her personal life.

After meeting in Madrid back in 2016, the couple now live in Manchester, England with their brood of four children.