Is Cristiano Ronaldo engaged to Georgina Rodriguez? That is the big question that has been on the minds of the Juventus star's fans in the past week, due to a large diamond ring that suddenly made an appearance on the Spanish beauty's finger.

Last week, Rodriguez started posting photos from aboard a yacht on the eastern Italian coast. She shared some photos of herself while enjoying the summer sunshine alongside the Juventus forward. While luxurious trips together on private jets and expensive yachts are nothing new for the couple, eagle-eyed fans noticed something different about this set of photos.

In one post, Rodriguez flaunted a massive diamond ring that she is wearing in tandem with another diamond-studded eternity band on her engagement finger. She is seen casually sunbathing while covering half her face with a black scarf. She clutches the scarf with her hand, while strategically showcasing the rings.

Great is the one who does not need to turn off the light of others to shine



— Georgina Rodriguez (@IamGeorginagio) June 29, 2020

"Great is the one who does not need to turn off the light of others to shine," she captioned the photo. While she didn't mention anything about an engagement, the ring sent a lot of tongues wagging. Regardless of the current status of her relationship with the Portuguese superstar, Rodriguez is living the life and she's extremely happy. In another post from the yacht, she said "Happiness never diminishes if it is shared."

Happiness never diminishes if it is shared



— Georgina Rodriguez (@IamGeorginagio) July 4, 2020

Perhaps in an effort to quell the rumours, the ring made another appearance in Rodriguez' Instagram. This time, she wore both rings along with several others, but the diamond stunner was no longer on her engagement finger.

Engaged or not, It's back to business for Ronaldo, who is busy setting the pitch on fire in between his days spent lounging on the yacht with his lady love. He scored a stunning long range goal against Genoa on Tuesday, in a match that Juventus won comfortably, 3-1.

Juventus is currently leading the Serie A with a 4-point advantage over Lazio. If they maintain their current form, the Old Lady looks set to secure a seventh straight league victory. They will be facing Torino on Saturday night before travelling to face AC Milan on Wednesday. With the Serie A now in its crucial stages, Ronaldo's fans might have to wait a little longer to confirm if he is indeed engaged.