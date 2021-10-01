Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be blissfully happy with his picture perfect life with partner Georgina Rodriguez and their combined brood of four children. However, recent rumours have emerged stating that the football superstar's mum, Dolores Aveiro, does not approve of the Argentine-born model.

According to a report by Marca, Dolores thinks that Georgina has "economic motives" for wanting to marry her son, who is one of the highest-paid footballers in the world.

Ronald himself however, has never shown any indication that he has doubts about his partner's intentions. In fact, she has continued to enjoy the same lavish lifestyle as the the Portuguese star, as they live what appears to be a happy family life in Manchester, England. The couple and their children moved there this summer after Ronaldo made a sensational move back to Manchester United form Juventus FC.

Georgina is often seen in photos posted by the footballer himself, alongside Cristiano Junior and their other children, Eva, Mateo and Alana. Among the brood, only Alana is Georgina's biological child. However, she appears to have no problem taking care of all the kids as if they were her own, at least as far as the photographs can show.

Rumours of a proposal have been circulating for many years, with many assuming that the pair is engaged after Ronaldo shared an elaborate video in 2020 professing his love for his partner. Georgina has also been seen wearing a massive diamond sparkler on her engagement finger since 2020.

Despite the public displays of affection by Ronaldo himself, sources have claimed that Dolores and her other children are not in favour of making the union official. Of course, these reports must be taken with a grain of salt.

Dolores had previously given nothing but positive comments about Ronaldo's relationship with Georgina, and it remains to be seen if the rumours hold water. In an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, Ronaldo even said that it is his mum's dream to see him marry Georgina. For now, it remains to be seen if a wedding date will soon be set or if the pair will wait much longer.