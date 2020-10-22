"The Crown" season 4 will introduce Emma Corrin as Princess Diana and Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles as it unveils the details of one of the most talked-about romance and marriage in the history of the British royal family. In recent interviews, Corrin sheds light on her thoughts about the Princess of Wales and portraying the iconic character.

Corrin, who will be portraying the young Princess Diana and her story from the time she met and married Prince Charles, believes that Lady Diana Spencer did not expect what she got when she became a part of the British royal family. Her transition into the royal family came with lots of struggles that may have manifested into her battle with bulimia.

"The coldness, the traditions, and the expectations of behavior...I don't think she expected that. I think she expected to join a family," Corrin said in the interview with Town & Country.

The 22-year-old actress pointed out that history is repeating itself. "You just want to shake these tabloids and say, 'Can't you see history repeating itself?'"

Meanwhile, Corrin reflected on how tough it was to get into the role with very little experience that she has on television and imitate Diana. Nevertheless, she did manage to impress a few people on sets including her co-star O'Connor and creator and writer Peter Morgan.

"I was in awe of her," O'Connor said.

Princess Diana is one of the most loved figures in the history of the British monarchy. Despite the controversies surrounding her relationship, she went on to become one of the most popular woman in the world. She was celebrated for her unconventional approach and personal charisma. Her friendliness and endearing reputation among the public had an impact on the royal family's reputation.

However, Corrin believes that the young Diana had an "awful style." In another interview with Entertainment Weekly, Corrin states that she "loved young Diana" but it's important to "understand the trajectory that she underwent."

Before Princess Diana became the fashion icon, her sense of style that reflects in Corrin's wardrobe on the show, was strange. The actress said that her sense of fashion grew with her.

"That second time she meets Charles, when she's in those yellow dungarees, I just wanted to cry. I was like, are you joking? Awful. And those sweater vests. It really shows that fashion is something that grows with you," Corrin said.

"The Crown" Season 4 premiere Nov. 15 on Netflix.