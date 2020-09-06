Princess Elisabeth of Belgium has started the new school year at the Royal Military Academy in Brussels on Monday. The elder daughter of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium started a new chapter of her life. The Duchess of Brabant and 169 students from first year kicked off their military training with an initiation camp in Elsenborn.

The 18-year old Duchess of Brabant started her military education at the Royal Military Academy in Brussels. The first day began at 9 am sharp and was intended as an introduction day. On the first day, Princess Elisabeth and her classmates were asked to complete a medical questionnaire before they received their kit consisting of the army uniform, masks, a sleeping bag, black shoe polish, a pocket knife, a headlamp and a few other essentials.

Once they dressed in their uniforms, a first individual photo was taken. Then the 170 students were welcomed by the director of the basic officer training, Colonel Thierry Pirenne, who also gave the students their first briefing.

On Tuesday, the duchess and her fellow students left for their military initiation phase at Camp Elsenborn. There the students learnt "discipline and the military values, how to read maps, how to use weapons and shoot a gun". The military initiation phase will last four weeks before the students start their classes in military and social sciences.

The basic officer training is slightly different this year due to COVID-19 health crisis. Instead of the shared dormitories that are traditionally used, the students will all stay in individual rooms. In classes the students will have permanent seats and between the different students plexi screens have been installed.

During meal breaks, the students will sit in small permanent groups. The Royal Military Academy tries to organise as many classes as possible. Earlier this year, the Royal Palace announced that Elisabeth would start her military training at the Academy.

When she becomes queen, she will also receive the title of Commander in Chief of the Belgian Army. It has been highlighted that the duchess will follow the same programme as her fellow students.