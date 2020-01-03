Crown Princess Mary of Denmark broke fashion myths by repeating her favourite white gown for the fourth time on New Year's reception. And indeed, she looked like a vision to behold.

According to Daily Mail, the wife of heir apparent Crown Prince Fredrick of Denmark recycled her Birgit Hallstein white gown for the annual diplomatic reception at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen on Wednesday night. This is the fourth time the Countess of Monpezat repeated her attire in five years, having previously worn for New Year events in the years 2015 and 2016.

In her white gown, Princess Mary looked like she had stepped out of a fairy-tale. The 47-year-old princess teamed it up with a long cream French coat. Keeping her style subtle, she paired the long-length attire with pearl drop earrings and a matching pearl necklace. By adding a mauve belt to classy ensemble, she made it look trendy and contemporary. During the reception, she joined Crown Prince Fredrick and Queen Margrethe II.

Mary has topped the list of most stylish royals more than once. At the same time, she is an ardent advocate of sustainable fashion. Previously, on several occasions, she has been spotted restyling the same ensemble. In 2016, she wore the same gown with a brown coat for New Year's diplomatic reception. In 2015, she adorned the attire on the New Year's banquet and used it again during a State visit in March, the same year.

This is the second time she recycled one of her favourite attires this week. On Tuesday night, the royal family of Denmark hosted another New Year event wherein she wore a velvet burgundy ball gown. This is the fourth time in 12 years she has worn this attire.

According to People, she first wore this dress in 2007 when she was pregnant with her second baby, Princess Isabella. She usually dons this gown in the same way by pairing it up with her tiara and medals.

While Mary is known for her love for sustainable fashion, there are other royals too who have been spotted recycling their ensembles. Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex belonging to the British royal family have also recycled their favourite outfits multiple times. Kate tends to repeat her dresses by Jenny Peckham, Stella McCartney, and Alexander McQueen. As for Meghan, some of her memorable attires include her purple Aritzia 'Maxwell' dress and P.A.R.O.S.H. forest green dress.