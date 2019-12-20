Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden on Thursday released her family's annual Christmas video. In the clip, she and Prince Daniel along with their children Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, are seen on a visit to Katarina Church in Stockholm.

The video that is 3:41 minutes long, shows the royals taking a tour of the church's nativity scene, as the church's preacher Reverend Are Norrhava, narrates the story of Jesus' birth in Bethlehem. While the pastor recounts the story of the Nativity to the royal children, they help place small figurines in place within the church.

At the end of the video, the family says together, "God Jul och Gott Nytt År! (Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!)" The royal court also released two pictures alongside the video, one of them featuring pastor Norrhava as well. The pictures taken by Raphael Stecksén shows the family of four flashing their broadest smiles.

This comes just days after Prince Oscar stole the limelight from his parents when he accompanied them to receive the Christmas trees for the Royal Palace.

The trees were handed over to the royal family at the palace in Stockholm by students from the hunting master's program at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences. The students, dressed in their traditional forester outfits for the occasion, visited the royal palace to hand over the trees as a part of an annual tradition that has been going on since the 1960s, reports Royal Central.

While the students arrived with several large trees for the royal place, there was a particularly small one, that they brought for little Prince Oscar. The three-year-old seemed delighted on seeing the miniature tree, picked it up by the top and tried to carry it away excitedly, before his mother Crown Princess Victoria came forward to help. The Duke of Skåne did not let go of the tree for the rest of the engagement.

The prince who was at first shy on seeing the new faces charmed everyone with a little direction from his mother, and greeted all the students with his royal handshakes. The adorable moments were captured on camera and the video was posted by the Swedish Royal Court on Instagram. The video shows Oscar swinging between his parents as they carried his Christmas tree to the palace.

The Crown Princess looked especially regal for the traditional ceremony in a red midi-skirt with a matching jacket, featuring a belted waist and black heels. The 42-year-old also donned a statement necklace in a lighter shade of red. Prince Daniel sported a navy coat over a suit of the same colour, along with a crisp white shirt and a red tie.

The Christmas tree choosing is a tradition of the Swedish royal family that takes place every year and is observed by all its members. This is the first time Oscar accompanied his parents for receiving the tree. His seven-year-old old sister, Princess Estelle has graced the traditional event four times- in 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2017. For last year's Christmas, the honour went to Prince Alexander, son of Crown Princess Victoria's younger brother, Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia.