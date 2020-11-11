"The Crown" season 4 is only days away from its release on Netflix. Fans can't wait to watch the instalment that will introduce actress Emma Corrin as Princess Diana and depict the drama surrounding her marriage. The show is set to revive several iconic moments from her life including her memorable tour with Prince Charles to Australia.

Daily Mail has acquired exclusive pictures from the show that recreates Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana's 1983 tour of Australia and New Zealand. The couple was accompanied by Prince William, who was then a toddler.

One of the pictures from their collection shows the family-of-three standing in a field where Diana is happily handing over the baby prince a toy. It is said that the Netflix series did not travel Down Under to film the scenes, but used various locations around Spain to shoot the sequence of their Australia tour.

In another picture, Corrin and Josh O'Connor, who plays the role of Prince Charles, are seen enjoying a picnic at the verdure landscape with their firstborn. The couple took the six-week tour in March 1983 and it marked their first official overseas trip. It came two years after their marriage and was William's first public outing. As per Town & Country, fans can look forward to see some memorable moments from the couple's tour including their visit to Australia's Ayers Rock (now called Uluru).

In addition, the show dropped some pictures from the "moment that changed everything" for the pair. The official "The Crown" Twitter account posted photos from the episode featuring their engagement that in real life took place in the year 1981.

The engagement of Charles and Diana. A moment that changed everything.



The Crown Season Four. Sunday 15th November. pic.twitter.com/Em8q6QGaC7 — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) November 10, 2020

"The Crown" season 4 depicts the events in the history of the British royal family from the year 1977 to 1990. It introduces Corrin as Diana Spencer and features the iconic royal wedding and Margaret Thatcher's premiership. "Sex Education" star Gillian Anderson portrays the role of Thatcher.

"The Crown" season 4 releases on Sunday, Nov. 15 on Netflix.