Closed-circuit television camera recorded a 30-year-old nanny repeatedly dipping the hand of a 16-month-old toddler in boiling water. The maid initially refused her involvement in the incident, claiming that the child had touched the hot vessel. The mother of the injured child contacted the police after finding out the truth from the CCTV footage.

A 40-year-old mother of two, Amy Low, relied on the maid to take care of her children when she and her husband went to work in Singapore. Low had instructed the woman to focus on taking care of the children and not worry about cooking food. She also instructed the maid not to take the children into the kitchen. However, on January 14, Low's eight-year-old daughter called Low's husband to tell her that the 16-month-old toddler had burnt her arm.

The family rushed the child to the hospital, where they were told that the child has suffered second-degree burns. Their doctor indicated that the burns were suspicious. When they questioned the maid, she told them that the child had touched a hot vessel before she could stop her.

The parents of the children believed the woman's explanation. However, the next day, the woman had packed her things and insisted to return to the agency which had sent her there. The parents tried to convince her that they did not blame her for the incident. The woman was adamant about leaving the home.

When Low called the agency, they agreed to repay the placement fee that the family had paid in exchange for letting the maid leave. The agency's response made Low suspicious. She decided to review the CCTV footage of her home.

Low was shocked to see the woman repeatedly dipping the child's hand into a pot of boiling water as the child cried out in pain. Low confronted the maid who told her that her friends and the employment agency had given her the idea. She said that she wanted to return to her home in Myanmar and she hurt the toddler so that the family would release her.

Low informed the police and the maid was arrested on January 15. Asia One reported that after the arrest, Low continued to be harassed by the employment agency for reporting the incident. Low claims that the police are investigating the matter but she is scared about her family's safety as the police have taken no steps against the agency.