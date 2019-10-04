A "Lucifer" Season 5 BTS photo had fans feeling excited over a possible early reunion for Chloe and Lucifer. The snap shows Chloe back in Lux.

Filming for the fifth and final season has been well underway and co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich has been diligent in sharing behind-the-scenes images and videos on Twitter. One of her posts had fans guessing that Lucifer's return to the human realm may happen early in the season.

The photo shows Lauren German (Chloe Decker) looking beautiful as ever, basked in the warm glow of light. However, it was not how she looked that had fans thrilled but it was her surroundings.

Chloe seems to be back in the famous Lux nightclub as teased by the now-familiar view from Lucifer's balcony. She is leaning against a glass wall and behind her is a view of tall buildings. At first glance, the backdrop was not obvious until a Reddit user pointed its similarity to Lucifer's abode.

"Chloe is on Lucifer's balcony," Reddit user mementofps wrote.

"I think you are right! Saw on twitter someone matching the cushion she's leant [sic] against to one similar looking one from season 4, when Chloe tells Lucifer to check if his wings are there," another fan commented.

Meanwhile, other fans shared their speculations about the "Lucifer" Season 5 photo on Twitter.

Omg BALCONY am dead — Julia (@poisonofgod1) September 22, 2019

Ildy, what are you tryna do to us ðŸ˜±ðŸ’•ðŸ˜‚ the speculation is going mental hahah #Lucifans are going craaazy yahh!

Lauren looks beautiful, as always. I do say though, if thatâ€™s THE balcony, please donâ€™t hurt us all ðŸ˜¢ Iâ€™m starting to associate the penthouse with angst ðŸ¤£ — Natt ðŸ˜ˆðŸ”¥ (@NattLaaw) September 22, 2019

Interestingly, Tom Ellis also shared a BTS shot of himself back in character as Lucifer standing on Lux's balcony. The snap shows him looking pensive as he stares off into the distance.

"Lucifer" Season 5 is definitely going to have a Deckerstar reunion but the question is when. Writers for the show have so far only revealed cryptic titles for three episodes. Episode 1 is called" Really Sad Devil Guy," episode 2 is "Lucifer, Lucifer, Lucifer," and episode 3 is "Diablo." Fans believe that scene with Chloe back in Lux happens in episode 3, where she will close her eyes while calling out Lucifer's name in the hopes of bringing him back.

Softly calling, "Lucifer!"

Then, slightly louder, "Lucifer!"

Then, screaming, "Lucifer!"



**collapsing into tears once again, because she doesn't think he hears her . . . but he does; because he's standing in the shadows. He can't show himself just yet.** — Victoria Penndragon (@VPenndragon) September 22, 2019

Fans have yet to see a "Lucifer" Season 5 BTS photo of Chloe and Lucifer together. As far as tweets go, Modrovich has only shared photos of Dan and Amenadiel together and recently, she posted a snap of Lucifer with Dan.