A ride along a popular trail in Cardiff, Wales turned into a nightmare for local man Neil Nunnerley. The cyclist was reportedly travelling at speeds of roughly 15 miles per hour when he ran into a wire trap. He was snared by one of the many traps which were found on the trail between Swansea and Cardiff. Authorities have warned that there may be a spike in vigilantism as lockdown rules are relaxed.

Makeshift traps were set up on the popular trail at head level to apparently prevent cyclists from going on rides. The traps are made using branches and wires which stretch across the path. Unaware of the danger in the woodland area, Nunnerley went cycling on the path a mile and a half away from his home in Radyr before 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Nunnerley was unable to see the wire stretched across the path when he hit it. The wire was hidden amidst branches. Nunnerley recalled being struck in the face by the branches while the wire hit him on his chest and neck. He was flung off of his bike and he hit his head on the trail.

According to Wales Online, Nunnerley first got up and checked his bike. He then noticed that he was bleeding from his mouth. After sending pictures of his injury to his wife, he cycled back to his home.

Even though he cleaned his wounds at home, he needed to go to a hospital. Nunnerley was worried about going to a hospital due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. After his wife was assured by out-of-hours services that it was safe to visit the A&E, Nunnerley went to the hospital.

His helmet prevented him from suffering head injuries. However, he had sustained bruising to his face and chest. Nunnerley also had to get three stitches where the branches had cut him open.

The victim reported the incident to the police and was accompanied by South Wales Police officers to the scene. The trap had been removed by the time he reached the spot with the officers. The absence of the trap could mean that the person who set it up removed it after witnessing Nunnerley's accident.

South Wales Police has urged anyone with any information about traps on the trail to call South Wales Police on 101, quoting occurrence number 178556.