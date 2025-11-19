More than two months after the severely decomposed remains of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas were discovered on 8 September in the boot of an abandoned Tesla in Los Angeles, registered to rising singer-rapper D4vd, the artist is now being considered a suspect in her apparent homicide.

Authories, private investigator Steve Fischer, and online sleuths have uncovered a series of troubling discoveries and connections between D4vd and Rivas.

D4vd Named a Suspect in Teen's Death

Multiple news outlets, including TMZ and NBC4 Los Angeles, reported that David Anthony Burke, also known by his stage name D4vd, is now tagged a suspect by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). A source with direct knowledge of the case said authorities are also viewing the teenager's death as homicide, even though the Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause or manner of death of Rivas.

While no formal paperwork or public statement has been issued by the LAPD, TMZ was told that 'investigators are looking at D4vd as a suspect'. Sources also claimed that the 20-year-old singer has not been cooperative in the investigation.

However, on Monday, reports from TMZ indicate that an arrest is not expected imminently, as the teenager's cause of death has not yet been determined, and the toxicology report is still pending.

Rivas' Death Likely Occurred in Spring

According to one source, investigators uncovered information that some time in the spring of 2025, D4vd allegedly made a late-night trip to a secluded area in Santa Barbara County, where he remained for several hours. This detail has not been independently confirmed, and it's still unclear why such a trip would draw the attention of the LAPD.

Another source reports that detectives believe Rivas likely died during that same period and suspect that D4vd may have had assistance in dismembering and disposing of her remains. Notably, there have been no publicly verifiable photos or videos of Rivas since September 2024.

Rivas, who vanished in the Lake Elsinore area last year, was last seen on 5 April 2024. Her identity was identified through forensic analysis, though authorities have not released specific details about the circumstances of her disappearance.

Clues Linking D4vd to the Case, Based On The Discoveries of PI

Private investigator Fischer—hired by the owner of the Hollywood Hills mansion where D4vd had been living—said he uncovered several findings that he believes may help clarify what happened to Rivas, while also raising questions about the singer's possible involvement.

After examining the property, which D4vd had been renting for roughly £15,700 per month, Fischer explained that the homeowner 'wants to understand exactly what happened and whether his house was involved in any way.'

During his inspection, Fischer reported finding 'farm tools' that he considered unusual for a residential home and potentially relevant to the investigation, suggesting such items 'could be used to get rid of a body.'

He also reviewed neighbourhood security footage, claiming it shows who was behind the wheel of D4vd's Tesla when it was abandoned in late July—possibly while Rivas' remains were in the trunk. 'I'm certain I know who it is,' Fischer said, adding, 'I can't say, but there is surveillance from the 29th, and I'm certain I know who this person is.'

Fischer further pointed to a Build-A-Bear certificate he located, which he believes may offer insight into Rivas' last days and the people she may have been with—suggesting, in his view, that those individuals were D4vd and a cousin named Esmeralda.

He also referenced a screenshot of an email allegedly sent to D4vd's manager, Josh Marshall, by someone reporting Rivas missing and urging him to 'please do the right thing and take her home. Her parents are very worried.'

Early in the case, I released information about an email that had been sent to #D4vd’s manager, Josh Marshall, and another person, notifying them that #CelesteRivasHernandez was a missing person. Josh publicly denied this in TikTok comments, claiming it wasn’t true.



— SF INVESTIGATES • STEVE FISCHER (@SF_investigates) November 11, 2025

Additional Details Suggesting a Connection Between D4vd and Rivas

Several other pieces of information appear to indicate a prior relationship between the two.

The artist reportedly shared a 'matching tattoo' with the teenager, implying a romantic connection that may have begun online. Her mother also said that her daughter's boyfriend was named David.

Furthermore, Rivas' brother, Matthew Rivas, told NBCLA that the family, who still lives in Lake Elsinore, was aware that Rivas knew D4vd. He said she vanished on a day she was supposed to meet him for a movie, but never made it back home.

Meanwhile, a report from TMZ said that D4vd has an unreleased love song featuring the name 'Celeste' in its working title and mentioning it twice in the lyrics.

D4vd and his representatives have remained silent regarding the allegations and evidence. The LAPD yet to issue an official statement naming him as a suspect, leaving the public to wait and see how the investigation unfolds.