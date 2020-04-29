Dacre Montgomery talks about playing Billy Hargrove in Seasons 2 and 3 of "Stranger Things," and how the role somehow turned him into an inspiration to those struggling with their negative emotions.

Montgomery's introduction to the Netflix series as a bully was well-received by many, not because he was loveable, but because his story arc left viewers intrigued and made them wonder if his mean streak had something to do with a difficult childhood.

Season 3 eventually revealed that he was physically abused by his father following the death of his mother. His father treated him badly and he poured all the negative feelings he had for his dad to other people, especially to his stepsister Sadie and her friends.

Thus, being the villain made him the primary target for the Mind Flayer. The monster possessed him and made him do evil things in Season 3. But, the possession paved a way for viewers to understand and accept the character's story more than having it demonise him.

"You have this person that's possessed by this unknown mostly supernatural force but it's all leading to diving into my character's emotional journey, physical journey," Montgomery told Gold Derby, adding that he treated the Mind Flayer possession "more like a split-personality disorder, something that you cannot control that's rooted in reality as opposed to a fictional kind of supernatural sci-fi concept."

He revealed that because of where Billy's story arc was heading, there was "a lot of preparation around humanising the villain." Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) helped him come out of his possession when she tapped into his childhood memory with his mother. That defining moment led to Billy's redemption after he sacrificed his life to save Eleven.

Billy's story arc turned positive in the end and his redemption left a good impression on viewers. Montgomery admitted that it helped his career.

"It has changed my life in a lot of ways. I think there was such a huge response to that character and maybe what that character represented for a lot of people who were that age in that time period, so I'm vicariously living through their experience of this antagonist in their life, or maybe a lover or whoever it would've been to them at that time," he shared.

As for future endeavours after "Stranger Things," Montgomery said he is looking at two or three projects. He is looking for "the next creative evolution of Dacre."