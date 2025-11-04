Erika Kirk has revealed the heartbreak of helping her two young children understand life after the loss of their father, Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed on 10 September during a stop on his American Comeback Tour in Utah.

In an emotional preview of her Fox News interview with Jesse Watters, aired on November 5, Erika, 36, spoke through tears about her three-year-old daughter's innocent questions — and her resolve to respond with faith, love, and forgiveness.

'Where's Daddy?' — A Question No Parent Wants to Hear

Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot while greeting supporters at Utah Valley University in Orem. His death left Erika to raise their three-year-old daughter and one-year-old son alone.

In the Primetime clip, Watters asked if her children still spoke about their father. Erika's voice broke as she answered that her eldest often does.

'It's really sweet,' she said softly. 'I tell her, "If you want to talk to Daddy, just look up at the sky and start talking — he can hear you."'

Her daughter's next question shattered her: 'You think I could go sometime?'

'I told her, 'Baby, we will all go one day. We will all go one day,' Erika said, fighting back tears.

'He's on a Work Trip With Jesus' — A Mother's Attempt to Soothe

Describing a quiet moment at home, Erika recalled the hardest question of all: 'Where's Daddy?'

'I said, 'Baby, Daddy loves you so much. Don't you worry — he's on a work trip with Jesus, so he can afford your blueberry budget,' she told Fox News, using humour and faith to comfort her grieving child.

Her words have resonated with millions online, with clips from the interview being shared across X and YouTube. Many viewers praised her strength and compassion in the face of unimaginable pain.

Forgiveness Over Anger

Despite losing her husband to violence, Erika has publicly chosen forgiveness. The alleged shooter, identified as 22-year-old Robinson, remains in custody facing charges of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, and obstruction of justice.

According to police reports cited by The New York Times, Robinson texted his partner shortly after the attack, saying he had 'had enough of Kirk's hatred.'

When asked if she wanted the death penalty pursued, Erika told the outlet, 'I want the government to decide. I don't want that man's blood on my ledger. Because when I get to heaven and Jesus asks, 'An eye for an eye? Is that how we do it?' — I couldn't bear that keeping me from Charlie.'

'It's What Charlie Would Do' — Carrying on His Legacy

At Charlie's public memorial in Glendale, Arizona, Erika delivered a message of love that stunned mourners.

'My husband wanted to save young men — even the one who took his life,' she said. 'I forgive him because it's what Christ did, and it's what Charlie would do.'

Now, as the newly appointed leader of Turning Point USA, Erika has vowed to continue her husband's mission of mentoring young people.

Her courage, faith, and grace have made her one of the most talked-about figures in American public life — not for politics, but for the power of compassion.