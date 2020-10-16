Taryn Manning apparently lied when she said that she was asked multiple times to appear on "Dancing With the Stars." A representative for the show contradicted her claims and said there was no invite at all.

The representative clarified that it was the CBS competition show that turned down Manning and not the other way around. Her team reportedly pitched her for an appearance but the dance card at the time was already full.

"Taryn claims she's been asked to join the cast 'many times,' however, we have never asked Taryn to be part of the show," the spokesperson told Page Six.

"Her representation attempted to pitch her to us a while back and we kindly passed. So her claim that she was asked to join 'DWTS' once, never mind many times, is completely false," the rep added.

The "Orange Is The New Black" star said that she received multiple offers to be part of "Dancing With the Stars." But she turned them down because she would have been a "has-been" had she participated.

"I've been asked to be on 'Dancing With the Stars' many times. I have this weird phobia that [competing on the show] means you're a has-been, and I never want to believe that's the case," Manning said while shooting a video promotion for "Gita," a rolling robot that carries your items while on a walk or doing local errands.

"Maybe it's my own stuff, but, yeah, I'm definitely a good dancer," she added.

James Van Der Beek, Wendy Williams, Sean Spicer, and Debbie Gibson were some of the stars that appeared on the show. The celebrity contestants on the current season of "Dancing With the Stars" include "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin, Nelly, Jesse Metcalfe, Anne Heche, Skai Jackson, Jeannie Mai, and "Backstreet Boys" alum AJ McLean.

The representative for "Dancing With the Stars" responded to Manning's insinuation that the show only invites "has-beens." The spokesperson said the actress made the claim based on her thoughts or own projection of the celebrities cast on the show. Manning or her rep has yet to respond to the show's revelations.