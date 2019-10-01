"Dancing With the Stars" 2019 is certainly one of the most dramatic season ever. Unexpected twists and surprises continue to add drama to each episode. Even before season 28 episode 3 kicked off, an unanticipated dropout left everyone shocked.

Just when participants were excited to add some cinematic magic to the ballroom performances, former NFL player Ray Lewis and his choreographer partner Cheryl Burke's exit from the show was announced.

"This is probably one of the hardest decisions of my life. But right now, I gotta make sure that I don't damage something enough to where I can't walk," said Lewis on Movies Night episode of DWTS season 28.

Burke, 35, the first female professional to have won DWTS, bid goodbye to her DWTS partner with a message on her Instagram account: "Unfortunately, due to injuries he sustained to his foot, our journey to the mirror ball ends tonight. Ray, I wish you a safe and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing you do the squirrel dance again very soon."

The accident happened during the duo's rehearsal period when they were practicing a cha-cha routine to "Twist and Shout" from Ferris Bueller's Day Off. According to US Weekly, it was found out that he tore three tendons in his foot, and he must undergo a surgery.

Meanwhile, DWTS 2019 episode 3 was expected to feature the second elimination of the season. However, with Lewis dropping out there was no additional elimination made during the show.

The rest of the participants gave some enthralling performances to famous film songs and gave the judges another chance to score. Based on their performances, the couples this week scored as follows:

Ally Brooke & Sasha Farber - 24

Kate Flannery & Pasha Pashkov- 24

James Van Der Beek & Emma Slater - 23

Sailor Brinkley-Cook & Val Chmerkovskiy- 23

Hannah Brown & Alan Bersten - 21

Kel Mitchell & Witney Carson - 20

Lauren Alaina & Gleb Savchenko - 20

Karamo Brown & Jenna Johnson - 16

Sean Spicer & Lindsay Arnold - 15

Lamar Odom & Peta Murgatroyd – 12

As for Burke, she partnered with Rashad Jennings, the season 24 winner to perform their Week 3's performance. Odom and Murgatroyd, and Mitchell and Carson made it to the bottom two. Luckily, the two couples got another week to wow the judges once again. Last week, Lewis and Burke were among one of the bottom two couples with 15 scores in total for their foxtrot performance.

This happens to be the second drop out of the season. Previously, even before the show premiered, Christie Brinkley had to call it quits due to an injury. She was replaced by her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook.

"Dancing With the Stars" season 28 airs Monday on ABC.