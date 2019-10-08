"Dancing with the Stars" (DWTS) season 28 has been quite dramatic, with all the shockers and surprises. Week 4 continues the tradition and does not fall short of drama with unexpected announcements and an emotional elimination.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Dancing With the Stars" Season 28]

In an unexpected plot twist, the show welcomed a fourth judge to the panel, Leah Remini. Only for this week, as a guest judge, Remini took the judges' chair alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli. Meanwhile, the remaining 10 couples took the stage one after the other to perform one unlearned dance.

Sean Spencer and Lindsay Arnold performed Paso Doble to "Bamboléo" by Gipsy Kings. Score: 21/40

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber performed the Jive to "Proud Mary" by Tina Turner. Score: 32/40

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson did a Cha-cha-cha routine to "If I can't have you" by Shawn Mendes. Score: 32/40

Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov did the newly introduced Argentine Tango to "Hands to Myself" by Selena Gomez. Score: 26/40

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater performed Quickstep to "Walking on Sunshine" by Katrina and the Waves. Score: 28/40

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten did Paso Doble to "I Love It" by Icona Pop feat. Charli XCX. Score: 32/40

Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd performed Viennese waltz to "Kiss from a Rose" by Seal. Score: 30/40

Sailor Brinkley-Cook performed cha-cha-cha with her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy to "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell. Score 31/40

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko performed the foxtrot to "Jolene" by Dolly Parton. Score: 32/40

Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson did the Tango to "Old Town Road" by Lil NasX feat. Billy Ray Cyrus. Score: 28/40

Following the performances, the results were announced. The couples that were in jeopardy and figured in the bottom two were Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd, and Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson. The judges decided to save Karamo and Jenna and eliminated Lamar and Peta.

Prior to the results, the contestants made some happy and sad announcements. Lauren Alaina announced that she missed a few days of rehearsal because her cousin Holly was in a coma. Meanwhile, James Van Der Beek revealed that he is expecting his sixth child with his wife Kimberly.

Audiences also heard from former NFL player and DWTS participant Ray Lewis, who decided to drop out of the competition last week due to an injury.

"Dancing with the Stars" Season 28 airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC