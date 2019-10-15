"Dancing With the Stars" (DWTS) season 28 just aired its week 5 performances and it was nothing less than spectacular. The remaining nine couples took the stage one after the other and transported the audience on a joyride to Disneyland.

DWTS 2019 continues to follow the tradition and brought us a special night of performances inspired by iconic live-action Disney movies, like several previous seasons. The performances by the contestants included emotional tributes to family members and nostalgia. Meanwhile, a DWTS duo earned this season's 9's.

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber gave a stunning tribute to "Beauty and the Beast" and earned the highest scores of the season so far. Score: 27/30

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson took the audience back to "High School Musical" days with their Jazz performance on the song titled "We're All in This Together" from the movie. Score: 26/30

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater gave a powerful Paso Doble performance to the theme of "Pirates of the Caribbean." Score: 26/30

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten did a foxtrot routine to the "A Whole New World" song from the movie "Aladdin. They earned two 9's and a 7. Score: 25/30

Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy dressed as Cinderella and Prince Charming to perform a romantic Viennese Waltz on "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes." Score: 24/30

Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov performed a jazz dance to "A Spoonful of Sugar" by Mary Poppins. Score: 24/30

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko danced the samba to the tune of "Under the Sea" from "The Little Mermaid. Score: 23/30

Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson danced Samba to "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" by JD McCrary, Shahadi Wright Joseph & John Oliver from the movie "The Lion King." Score: 21/30

Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold did the quickstep for their Disney night performance on Toy Story 4's "You've Got a Friend in Me." Score: 19/30.

"DWTS" season 28, week 5 elimination took a surprising turn when it was announced that everyone is safe and there will be no elimination this week, as well.

"Dancing With the Stars" season 28 airs Mondays on ABC.