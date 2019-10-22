"Dancing With the stars" (DWTS) season 28 week 6 returned with the nine remaining couples performing one unlearned dance and shocking elimination. In an unexpected twist, the two frontrunners found themselves in the bottom two with the potential of getting eliminated. Also, there were more than two couples with 9,9,9 score from the judges.

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber performed quickstep on "Take On Me" by A-ha. Even though she managed to impress Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli felt they "lost synchronicity in the footstep." Scores: 25/30

Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov gave a scintillating performance with a Viennese waltz routine on "I Have Nothing" by Whitney Houston and earned stellar remarks from all the judges. Scores: 27/30

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson took the stage to perform Quickstep on "Part-time Lover" by Stevie Wonder and the judges found it "ridiculously amazing." Scores: 26/30

Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson performed contemporary dance on "Someone You Loved" by Lewis Capaldi. Scores: 25/30

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten failed to wow the judges with their Samba routine on Carrie Underwood's "Southbound." Scores: 25/30

Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy brought back taste and flavour to the stage with their jive routine on "Wake Me Up Before You Go Go" by Wham. Scores: 27/30

Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold performed Viennese Waltz to the tune of "Somebody to Love" by Queen and earned a few respectful remarks from the judges. "Sean I admire your tenacity and your hard work," said Goodman after his performance. Scores: 21/30

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater gave a powerful and sharp performance with impressive "hip swings" on "Light It Up" by Major Lazer feat. Nyla & Fuse ODG. Scores: 27/30

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko performed a contemporary routine to her own song in honour of her stepfather, who died a year ago. Scores: 26/30

The results left everyone shocked. Based on judges' last and this weeks' scores and live audience votes, Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber, and Sailor Brinkley-Cooke and Val Chmerkovskiy made it to the bottom two. While the judges chose to save Ally and Sash, Sailor and Val were eliminated.

"DWTS" season 28 returns with Halloween special on Monday, on ABC.