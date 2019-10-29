"Dancing With the Stars" season 28 week 7 episode marked the celebration of Halloween with the couples having some spooky fun on the stage. Following Sailor Brinkley-Cook's shocking elimination, the remaining eight couples performed one unlearned dance to the theme of Halloween theme songs.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli were back to the judges' panel and hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews returned to their hosting duties. The Spooktacular episode also featured "DWTS" season 28's first group dance. Eight couples divided themselves into two groups to form a team trick and team treat. Meanwhile, here is a rundown of dances.

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson jived to The Rocky Horror Picture Show's "Time Warp" in a lizard outfit. Scores: 27/30

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater: performed Viennese waltz on "I Put a Spell on You" by Annie Lennox and impressed the judges with a "powerful" performance. Scores: 27/30

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber brought their A-game forward with a tango routine to the theme of "Sweet but Psycho" by Ava Max. Scores 27/30

Hannah Brown did a zombie pageant queen theme alongside her partner Alan Bersten. The duo performed jazz to the tune of Donna Summer's "Bad Girl." Scores: 25/30

Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson took the stage to perform paso doble to Beyonce's "I am Survivor". Scores: 25/30

Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold failed to impress the judges with their moves but managed to earn some amazing remarks for their hard work. The couple performed jive to "Monster Mash" by Bobby Pickett. Scores: 18/30.

Lauren Alaina and Glevb Savchenko did Argentine Tango to the tune of "Whatever Lola Wants" by Sarah Vaughan. The judges were happy to see her "evolve as a dancer." Scores: 27/30.

Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov performed rumba to the song "Wicked Game" by Chris Isaak. Scores: 24/30

Then there were group dances. For team trick Ally and Sasha, Hannah and Alan, James and Emma, and Lauren and Gleb came together to freestyle on "Somebody's Watching Me" by Rockwell and according to judges it was "elegant and dramatic." Scores: 27/30.

The second group performance was by Karamo and Jenna, Kate and Pasha, Kel and Witney and Sean and Lindsay in team treat. They danced to "Sweet Dreams" by Beyonce and judges thought it was "nightmarishly" entertaining. Scores: 24/30

For the results, Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov, and Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson made it to the bottom two. However, judges saved Kate and Pasha, and Karamo and Jenna were sent home.