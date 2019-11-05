"Dancing With the Stars" season 28 week 8 featured some scintillating performances by the remaining seven couples who are vying for the most coveted Mirrorball trophy. Following Karamo Brown and pro Jenna Johnson's elimination, the pairs performed one unlearned dance and participated in dance-offs for extra points. James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater were rewarded with immunity, which allowed them to sit outside any dance-offs, for being the top scorer last week.

As Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli judged the performances and show hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews added entertaining commentary, more drama unfolded, and the show ended with another shocking and frustrating elimination.

Meanwhile, Lindsay Arnold skipped tonight's episode in order to be with her family due to the unexpected death of her mother-in-law. For DWTS season 28 week 8 performance, she was replaced by Jenna Johnson to perform alongside Sean Spicer. Even though Sean has consistently been the lowest scorer during the season, he continues to take the stage one week after the other. The pair performed jazz to the tune of "Come Sail Away" by Styx. Scores: 20/30

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko were next performing jive on Elvis Presley's "Hound Dog. Scores: 24/30

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson took the stage for an enthralling salsa performance to the tune of "This is How We Do It" soundtrack by Montell Jordan. Scores: 28/30

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber did Paso Doble to Ally's number "Higher" and earned the first 30 of the season with some unbelievable twirls. Scores: 30/30

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten gave another powerful performance of the week with a quickstep routine to the music of "American King" by Elle King. Scores: 29/30

Next up were Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov with a delightful jive routine dedicated to her late sister. They performed on "Heat Wave" by Linda Ronstadt. Scores: 24/30

The last performance was surely a memorable one by James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater with a contemporary routine on a cover version of "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey. Scores: 30/30

After couple performances, the contestants were paired up for dance-offs for extra points. For the face-off, two pairs were put up against each other to perform the same style on the same song. And the judges picked up the winner.

Kel and Witney, and Ally and Sasha went first to perform jive on "Don't Stop Me Now" by Queen. Kel won over Ally.

Kate and Pasha were put up against Sean and Jenna for Cha-cha-cha on "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)" by C+C Music Factory. Kate was chosen as a winner by all three judges.

Hannah and Alan and Lauren and Gleb performed salsa simultaneously on "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You" by Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine.

During the results, shockingly again Ally Brooke and pro Sasha Farber, and Kate Flannery and pro Pasha Pashkov made it to the bottom two. The judges decided to save Ally and Sasha while Kate and Pasha were eliminated.

"DWTS" season 28 will return with week 9 episode on Monday, November 11 on ABC.